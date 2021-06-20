90 years ago
• E.J. Hons, towerman at the New York Central-Pennsylvania intersection in Kendallville, whose shift is from 11 p.m. to 7 p.m., distinctly felt the shock of the meteor that struck near Bryan, Ohio, at 12:30 a.m., today. Other towermen along the line from Bryan to South Bend also reported feeling the shock, and the Avilla foreman called in later and wanted to know what happened. The meteor is said to be the largest ever seen, felt or heard in this section.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.