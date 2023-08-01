To the Editor:
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor statistics a worker died every 101 minutes in 2021, the highest increase since 2016. The report states 3.6% per 100,000 fatalities or 5,190 were recorded in 2021. In these findings, protective services such as firefighters and law enforcement workers had a 31.9% increase in fatalities, with 33.4% being transportation incidents, the highest since 2016.
So based on the report, why hasn't Congress, state or local lawmakers taken steps to address the increase in protective service worker related deaths. What have they done to decrease law enforcement being injured or killed on the highway outside their vehicle. Well, they have left this up to the individual departments to decide their own policy.
It is my understanding that these workers have some protections under OSHA and IOSHA.I am talking in particular about pull overs on the interstate and stop stick deployments. Has there been anything done other than increase the fines and charges, what about actual legislation. Maybe these folks should stand out on I-69 and try and jump out of the way of incoming traffic a few times to get the message. Their inactions define their priorities.
Could we incorporate in the road a safe place for pull overs like an extra berm in certain areas which would also help get disabled vehicles off the highway. Then use taxpayer money to inform the public. As far as the use of stop sticks, I believe the deployment should be regulated by law with the safety of the officer and public being the primary goal. Officers should be able to opt out of this practice and they can't without scrutiny, so it's up to our lawmakers to do the right thing. The question again is, what corrective measures have been taken by anyone in an across-the-board manner?
One thing I have learned watching stop stick deployments on TV is the hardest of criminals or drunks will run on their rims to get away, leaving a trail of metal and rubber for the police and public to drive over for miles. With these idiots unable to steer, they sometimes crash into innocent drivers causing death or injury then flee on foot or carjack someone on the scene.
There is an old joke ... how many engineers does it take to screw in a light bulb? My question is, how many avoidable deaths will occur before lawmakers see that light? This is both a safety issue and job creation opportunity and should be given consideration. If we are unable to create a better device/method, we should at least demand laws that reflects officer and public safety as a priority. Lawmakers, they protect you and the public it's far past time you do your job and protect them on the job.
Michael P Gillespie
Auburn
