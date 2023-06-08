To the Editor:
On behalf of the Rome City United Methodist Church, we want to thank Miller’s Super Valu, in Rome City, for all their support in helping our church with selling ribs on May 27, in their parking lot.
Cody, the manager, has always been a huge supporter of any activities in our town.
Thank you Miller's for supporting the community!
Kandi Schafer
Rome City United Methodist Church
