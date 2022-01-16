25 years ago
• Jerry Kessler, vice president and branch manager of NBD Bank, Kendallville, was installed as chairman of the board of the Kendallville Area Chamber of Commerce at a luncheon meeting at the Olympic Flame restaurant. Also taking office were chairman-elect Carol Platt of Max Platt Ford-Lincoln-Mercury, vice chairman Don Moore of WAWK AM-1140, and executive board member Kim Snyder of Snyder Construction. Presiding over the installation ceremonies was Barb Mulholland, president of the chamber. Kessler replaces Roy Linn of Campbell & Fetter Bank, who served as chairman during 1996.
