To the editor:
I have known Wayne Madden for 57 years. We went to Auburn High School together. We played on the basketball team together. Wayne was and is a friendly person. He is a good citizen, and a hard worker. Wayne worked at the Brown House during high school.
Wayne started as a businessman at age 10 selling Evening Star newspapers. After Auburn High School graduation, Wayne graduated from Manchester College, and then, received a master’s degree from Indiana University. He taught at Peru High School, and then, Eastside High School. Wayne was a basketball coach.
In 1973 Wayne entered the insurance business and continued that business in Auburn for 37 years owning Madden Insurance for the last 26 years. He learned to run a business and understands budgeting and marketing.
In 2010 Wayne was elected to a four-year term as executive officer of Lions Clubs International. He became International Lions Clubs President. Wayne and his wife, Linda, visited 95 countries around the world. They met presidents and prime ministers of many countries. Wayne oversaw 300 employees and managed a $55 million budget.
After Lions Clubs International service, Wayne became a DART driver for DeKalb Council on Aging. He helped raising money for the DART Garage. Lions Clubs gave a matching $100,000 grant for the project. He helped solicit the local matching $100,000.
Wayne serves on the Auburn City Council and is running for re-election. Wayne is my friend, and I highly endorse him in his candidacy for the Auburn City Council District 1. Wayne has a world of experience and wants to continue serving the residents of Auburn.
Indiana state Sen. Dennis Kruse
R-Auburn
