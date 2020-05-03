90 years ago
• A telephone report received from Charles Fred Hess of Fort Wayne, census supervisor in the 12th district, late this afternoon, gives Kendallville a population of 6,012. This gives the city a count of an additional 739 people during the last 10 years.
