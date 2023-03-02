To the Editor:
I read with sadness "Butler woman gets 9 years for neglect". That neglect resulted in the death of her 4-month-old baby.
Where was the father(s)? The woman was living in a hotel room with three other children. Was she receiving any child support for these children? If she "admitted in court documents " that she had an addiction, was no one following up on the care of these children? It seems that the father(s) should have been checking on the welfare of those children.
Also, where was the State of Indiana? The State is ready to protect the rights of the unborn — what about after the child is born?
Janet Dove
Auburn
