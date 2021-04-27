To the editor:
Driving in Auburn is a dangerous joke.
People drive right up close to your bumper. Common sense, if the car, for whatever reason, stops quickly, you are going to hit them.
Beginning to wonder if my car is the only one that has turn signals.
See drivers streak right through a red light signal.
Seems to me not many people care or think about other drivers. What if there are children in the car?
Don’t even get me started how people drive in parking lots of Kroger, Walmart, etc. They are almost like a war zone. You watch your driving and paying close attention to the other drivers.
Guess my question is, when I see someone blow through a stop sign, no turn signal and turn right across your path. Why do I never see a cop pulling someone over for any or all of the above? Where are they out there patrolling? I don’t even see them monitoring the traffic.
Agree or don’t agree with me. I am tired of the conditions in Auburn.
Malinda K. Burns
Auburn
