To the editor:
Referencing the council proposes article dated Jan 6: I won’t discuss details of the plan, perhaps the council is making the correct move, perhaps not. We won’t know that until they hold public meetings and explain in detail what they know and why they made this decision. What I want to discuss is the methods taken to date.
To secretively meet outside of council is appalling. To include only 6/7 members is shameful. To exclude the lone Democrat is purely partisan politics. To ambush the mayor at a council meeting is beyond words I can put into writing. To do this without public notice could be illegal. To do this with city employees present, who obviously knew what was going to happen, is just wrong. Making this decision based upon employees meeting with you in private is wrong, and I also place blame on said employees choosing this route. I find all actions in this very disturbing.
The mayor has every right to hire or fire, that is in his job description. You were voted in to represent; you did not represent via these actions.
Ordinance 2022-03 would give you power over select sections of Auburn, but allow the mayor to retain power over all the remaining sections. I have never heard of a Board of Directors removing a CEO from part of his function and not all. Please explain your logic.
Your reasons need to be stated, individually, in meetings with your constituents, as well as at the Jan. 18 public meeting. This should be done in your voice, spoken to the public and not via a form reply read at the meeting. This will be your opportunity to share all facts and let the voters of Auburn know what you know and why you made this decision, or we have to assume it was a purely political power grab that will result in lawsuits at public expense, and create lack of trust in our elected officials to work for every citizen and not just a select few.
Dave Rodecap
Auburn
Editor's note: The first two paragraphs of the story the writer is referring to were:
In lock step, six council members dropped a resolution on the mayor’s desk that could dramatically change the way Auburn’s utilities are managed and who oversees them.
Auburn Mayor Mike Ley said he first learned about the ordinance establishing a utility service board for the city last Wednesday, only days before Tuesday’s Auburn Common Council meeting.
