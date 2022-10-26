To the Editor:
In the past 30 years, political signage in my front yard overwhelmingly has been for Republican candidates, with only one for a Democrat. As a retired steel manufacturing employee, my loyalty is for blue collar workers and what benefits them. Others can find their own champion.
Look at two local stocks, SDI and Nucor, under Biden and the other guy. Nucor stock price highs in 2017-2020, were 57,62,56,55 dollars a share; 2021-2022, highs were 124 and 178 dollars a share; SDI 2017-2020 were 39,46,35,38 in 2021-2022, 71 and 92 dollars a share. Doesn't look like a stock market crash to me. These numbers benefit those who have retired from or work there. In turn, these workers spend money on cars, trucks, homes, sporting goods etc., and start new businesses. Their tax dollars then benefit their community. They are motivated workers because they have a say in their take home pay and are rewarded for performance.
Look at all the new projects in the 3rd district, bridges, buildings and roads. Security and emergency response equipment for our district. All without a single increase in taxes. Yes, consumable cost are high but let's be honest, Biden didn't take office under the best conditions like the former guy did. When the former guy took office illegal crossings at our southern border were at an all-time 50-year low. Violent crime was at a 40-year low. He left office with less Americans employed than when he started and called it Maga. His trade wars and lack of foreign policy experience jeopardized our national security, and he planned and led an insurrection against our county. A federal judge just today found him to have lied under oath claiming election fraud. He is nothing more than a Louis Farrakhan for hate-filled white people who demand we join them or else.
Our gerrymandered Congressman Jim Banks played his role in this insanity as well. After increasing our debt $8 trillion, he voted against everything that would help the 3rd District. Now he, along with his seditionist allies in Congress, are proposing ending Social Security and retirees' medical coverage, both of which we have paid into and continue to pay for. If there is better reason not to send him packing, just tell all of us what he has done to earn $175.000 a year while he gives us nothing in return. He has been paid over $1 million for tweeting in Congress, while bringing nothing back to our district.
RINO Jim Banks shouldn't even be on the ballot, as he was part of the fake electors' scheme to defraud 80 million voters of their constitutional right to have their legal votes counted AKA the green bay sweep. TV celebrity Banks in 6 years has shown us he is too immature to be in charge of our future. This November is our time to say no thanks Banks.
Michael P. Gillespie
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.