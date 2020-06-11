US is a land of blistering inequality
To the editor:
I am terribly troubled by the reaction of some people to the planned protest in solidarity with Black Lives Matter. Comments on social media, including some from people who aspire to elected positions, demonstrate a shocking lack of empathy and understanding. Some of them questioned why anyone would plan such a thing here since Auburn is overwhelmingly white and seems to not have a documented problem with police violence.
Some agree with the spirit of the protests, but they just don’t see why people need to express anger or destroy property. Some people just want all the protests to be peaceful, but many of the same people spewed racist vitriol at Colin Kaepernick when he peacefully protested police violence during NFL games.
Some simply do not believe systemic racism exists. Some think that the deaths of George Floyd (held on the ground with a cop’s knee on his neck for 9 minutes while he died crying for his mother), Breonna Taylor (shot to death by police while sleeping in her home during an alleged drug raid for a suspect who had already been captured) and countless others is just a matter of a few bad apples who happen to be on the police force. It’s comforting to believe those things, but it’s not reality.
The truth is, the problem is systemic. It’s societal. The U.S. is a land of blistering inequality. According to the 2016 Federal Reserve Survey of Consumer Finances, the median net worth of white households in this country is $171,000 while the median net worth for black households is $17,600. The median income for black families is not quite 60% that of white families (US Census Bureau, 2018).
The unemployment rate and poverty rate for people of color is always higher than the rate for whites. People of color are disproportionately dying from COVID-19, partially from lack of access to health care.
And, the crux of protest: Black Americans are 2-3 times more likely to be shot and killed by police than white Americans. Black Americans die in police custody for selling loose cigarettes (Eric Garner), for matching a description of a suspect while simply walking around (Michael Brown, George Floyd) or lawfully carrying a licensed weapon during a traffic stop (Philando Castile). But those people were no angels, right?
Meanwhile, white mass murderers like Dylann Roof, James Holmes, Jared Lee Loughner are taken into custody alive while pundits talk about how they were mentally ill or angry, alienated boys who snapped.
But facts, statistics and other people’s lived experiences are all “fake news,” right?
“I have not personally been affected by racism or coronavirus, so it must not exist.” Well, I have never been to the state of Utah, but I know it exists. I have met people who have been there. Wouldn’t it be ridiculous for an elected official or a national news network to tell me there was no Utah? And more ridiculous for me to believe it?
I am a white person, with white privilege. That does not mean my life has not been hard or that I don’t work hard. It means that the color of my skin is not making my life harder. I live in and benefit from a racist society. That was a hard fact for me to grapple with; I don’t consider myself racist. I am a good person. But it’s not enough for me to disavow blatant racism like slurs or lynching. It’s useless for me to say I “don’t see color” or “it’s all a matter of personal responsibility” or “we have equality in opportunity.”
Do you honestly believe that black families do not work as hard and that’s why there is such stark disparity in the above statistics?
Color matters; the only time it doesn’t matter is when it’s not a problem for you. And that’s privilege.
We as white people have important, hard and emotional work to do to come to terms with and dismantle systemic racism. We have to acknowledge the problem and actively listen to black voices, because when we all do better, we all do better.
Dave Hawley
Auburn
