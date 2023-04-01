25 years ago
• Indiana Republican State Chairman Mike McDaniel announced that Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich (R-Georgia) would deliver the keynote address at the 1998 Indiana Republican Spring State Dinner. The annual GOP fundraiser was held in the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. Former Indiana First Lady Susan Bayh was the key address speaker at the 4th District Democrat Dinner at the Grand Wayne Center. She is the wife of former Indiana Governor and Senator Evan Bayh.
