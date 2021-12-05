90 years ago
• The Noble County Baby Health station will be held at the Albion Court House in the nurses’ rooms on Dec. 9th. All mothers with babies and children under two years of age are cordially invited to bring them. Each baby will be weighed and measured and given a complete health inspection. The station is conducted by the Child Hygiene division of the state board of health, cooperating with local organizations.
