To the editor:
After the horrific school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, some may be wondering what caused this? Well, the short answer is no one thing caused it. Sure there was one shooter, but there were many things that led to the massacre.
One being the gross mutilation of the Second Amendment to be what it's interpreted into today. I am sure that, when it was crafted, the Founders did not think that would happen.
The simple fact is, is that we are called the American Experiment. We are an experiment. When something doesn't promote our existence or sustain it, it needs to change. The fact that more children are killed by gun violence than anything else, means we need change. And so does the fact that more children died of gun violence last year than police officers in the line of duty.
Enough is enough. We need change, this isn't working. We need to grow a backbone and protect ourselves from these reckless laws. No one should feel unsafe going about their daily lives in America.
June 1 is the day that "Constitutional carry" goes into effect in the state of Indiana. I don't know about you, but I will be more cautious when going into public. As I, like you, could soon become a victim of gun violence. And to the extremists on the Far-Right yet another ignored victim.
Victoria Woods
Angola
