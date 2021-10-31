90 years ago
• The most successful Halloween festival ever held at the high school was the occasion of last evening with 335 present, including most of the teachers and the janitors. The students all came masked and the various rooms where the party was held were decorated in keeping with the occasion. It was a funfest which all enjoyed. Prizes for costuming were given to Nancy Williams, Elizabeth Reyher, Gwendolyn Hart, Mary Jane Keller, Marcille Swartz, Richard Roberts, Nancy Jane Irwin, Mac McMarrell and Otis McInturf. Dancing afforded entertainment in the small gym while in the other rooms in the building games, contests, fortune telling and other diversions were offered. Sweet cider, doughnuts and ice cream were served. A similar party was held in the Departmental grades with some 200 present.
