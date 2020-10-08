To the editor:
It is truly a sad state of affairs, when the president of the United States has, allegedly, tested positive for COVID-19 and so few believe whether or not it is true.
On social media, I have seen more responses where a majority of people are using, what seems to be his three favorite words: (after I, or me) FAKE NEWS, HOAX. It is sad that Mr. Trump has been caught in so many lies that so few seem to believe most anything he says.
If this turns out to be a fact, what are the chances this could have been prevented if he had worn a mask? I have heard that masks are a waste of time, that they are dangerous due to re-breathing your own carbon dioxide. One of my favorite things I have personally heard recently is C-19 will be gone by the first of the year (good luck with that). I will continue to wear masks. If that makes me a sheepeople so be it.
This letter was originally written early Friday afternoon, Oct 2, the day of the alleged news. I have not at this time heard officially one way or the other if Mr. and Mrs. Trump has tested positive for C-19. I have tried to not express myself as all knowing. So I have tried to say "I have heard and/or allegedly."
The reason for that is because I have read two letters to the editor here, that claim that Mr.Trump definitely called WWII vets losers and suckers, and another said "FAKE NEWS," he never said that. Before either of you jump on me too hard, I too, am a veteran. My question to both of you, is, were either of you, there, to hear or not hear him make that statement? If not, then neither of you has a right to claim you're right. It seems to me, one of the biggest problems in this country is that too many people seem to think that everyone is entitled to MY OPINION (not their own).
Let's let this great country heal, and once again become the UNITED STATES!
Bob Shuff
Auburn
