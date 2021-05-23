To Auburn Tri Kappa for sponsoring its the 7th Annual Pink Out to educate community members about the crucial importance of early detection, and its financial aid fund to help pay for screenings, diagnostic testing or treatment of breast cancer. Information is at TriKappaAuburn.org.
To community members rallying around 10-year-old Daniah Nieto of LaGrange in her battle with a rare disease. Learn how to help at facebook.com/daniahnieto. Donations may be sent to the Lakeland Intermediate School PTO, in care of Lakeland School Corporation, 0825 E 075N, LaGrange, IN 46761.
To Rathburn Tool & Manufacturing founder Jerry Rathburn, who contributed $20,000 to establish the Veteran Endowment Fund at the Community Foundation DeKalb County to support the basic needs of veterans and their families in northeast Indiana.
