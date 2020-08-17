To the editor:
The radical left, as typified by AOC and the so-called squad, now appears to have a major influence on the Democrat party. The modern radical left was largely birthed by the German intellectual Karl Marx. Thus today many of his followers are called Marxist. They now dominate many social science departments at some of our leading universities. Marx himself has an instructive history.
His parents descended from a long line of rabbis, although Marx’s father converted to Christianity. His son, Karl, as a youth professed Christianity. He was baptized a Lutheran in 1824, attended a Lutheran elementary school, received praise for his Christian essays “on moral and religious topics.” His first written work, titled The Union of the Faithful with Christ, was a treatise on the “love of Christ.” Marx at this time wrote it was Christianity that made men brothers. Marx wrote in a school essay that the “brotherhood of man was rooted in the union of the faithful with Christ.” He concluded that it is only through the love of Christ that “we turn our hearts at the same time to our brothers, whom He has bound more closely with us, for whom He also sacrificed Himself.” Union with Christ, he wrote, gives us “an inner elevation, comfort in sorrow, calm trust, and a heart susceptible to human love, to everything noble and great, not for the sake of ambition and glory, but only for the sake of Christ.”
He remained a committed Christian until he encountered the materialist atheistic writings and ideas as a University of Berlin student from 1836 to 1841. Marx became increasingly critical of Christianity” especially regarding the “the miracles of the New Testament as messianic myths,” and “at the end of his university career Marx’s criticism of religion and Christianity became more explicit. His slide from Christianity eventually led him to militant atheism and his favorite quote, “religion is the opiate of the people.” In his Ph.D. dissertation he explained why he rejected God, namely because he concluded from his University studies that the proofs for the existence of God are nothing but empty tautologies.
He eventually wrote the book that changed the world, Das Kapital, in which he condemned capitalism which in turn inspired the communist revolution whose goal was human equality, which was to be forced if necessary. The result was the worst mass murder in all of history, an estimated over a half-billion persons died in the communist takeover. This includes the Korean war, the Viet Nam war and 30 other wars. The fruits of Communism and aggressive persecution of Christians still plague North Korea, Cuba, Venezuela and the mixed economies of China and Russia. Communism, today called the radical left, although very appealing to many, has an abysmal record of failure. It does not work, no matter where it has been tried.
Dr. Jerry Bergman
Montpelier, Ohio
