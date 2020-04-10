To the editor:
My wife and I are expecting a tax refund. We have patiently been waiting for about six weeks now only to discover that under The Fearless Leader's leadership the IRS has been sufficiently gutted so it is incapable of walking and chewing gum at the same time.
Our tax refund is money that we earned through hard work and the Federal Government actually owes the money to us by having paid too much in tax collections. So I'm told that the IRS is actually working on the stimulus checks and will get back to the money they owe us maybe by September or so.
I just don't recall the IRS ever being so incapable (there have been other times when they dealt with stimulus checks) of carrying out their duties any other time in history under any other president. I thought he was the only guy that could fix things. I know it’s true because I heard him say it a few hundred times or so. “Only I can fix it,” he said so many times.
Apparently they can't see the forest through the trees. If they did, they would know that it makes a great deal more sense to get money to those of us that they actually owe instead of racing so fast to run the debt train off the rails.
Speaking of the stimulus money. What an incredible mess it is. When they negotiated this two trillion plus dollar deal, at first Trump wanted no oversight. Democrats insisted on oversight, the Republicans finally agreed, they passed it, Trump signed it and less than two hours later issued a signing statement. (Republicans have many times argued in the past that these are unconstitutional. Not a peep this time.) Then not very long thereafter fired the inspector general to be in charge of oversight. He's fired many IG's because he wants everything secret without oversight. Do you see or smell the swamp yet? The IG was going to oversee how the funds were dispersed and to who. There was to be a public record (anti-swamp effort) to make sure that everything is above board.
No other president has ever remotely waged such a war against inspector general oversight as Trump has. Now, because of the vast swamp Trump has created, where this money goes will never see the light of day.
But rest assured if you’re a Trump fan. I think you're gonna be happy because my guess is when it’s all spent Trump and all his friends (this doesn't include you by the way) will actually be as rich as he's always pretended to be along with the rest of the clan.
To the responsible people out there from both sides of the aisle as well as the majority in the middle I say this: Haven't we already strapped our children and grandchildren with enough debt for their lifetimes and then some? My wife and I intend to take the stimulus money ($2,400) and split it between our four grandchildren's bank accounts (they can't touch these accounts until they are 18). The money from us will at least go to those we all are stealing it from. We challenge everyone else out there to do the same or something similar if you can afford to.
National debt is truly the national security issue of their time because by the time they are my age the government will have to spend such a huge percentage of the budget to service the debt that there won't be enough left over to pay Social Security, Medicare, pensions and certainly not to defend the country properly with a strong military.
This is the legacy we leave. To quote the fearless leader, “So sad.”
David Williams
Garrett
Log In
