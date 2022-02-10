To the editor:
I have had Amanda Steward-Charles as my representative at city council since moving here.
You will find she is prompt and considerate of your concerns and tries to always find a solution. I think you will find she is mindful of unnecessary spending and careful with tax dollars.
I’m certain she would be excellent for the office of county commissioner.
Midge Baughman
Garrett
