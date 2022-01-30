I helped out by covering a local school board meeting last week, and I experienced what’s happening to school boards across America.
Several parents spoke up to challenge the school district’s policies for COVID-19 as too strict.
I first witnessed that in one of the final school board meetings I attended last year before I semi-retired. A group of parents showed up to complain about the school district’s rules (at the time) requiring students to wear masks.
A leader of the parents called to say my news story made her group seem rude. That’s because they were. All I had to do was quote them accurately to make that clear.
I must have covered more than 2,000 public meetings during my career, and those parents ranked in the top five for being disrespectful to their elected officials. Sadly, it seems they’re becoming the norm instead of the exception.
Board members at that meeting last year seemed to be caught by surprise, with no strategy for responding to a hostile audience. I hope school boards across our region are learning to defend themselves gracefully.
In most cases, school board members are just trying to keep students and staff members safe and prevent the school district from being sued — not looking for authoritarian control over children. They’re grappling with some of the most perplexing choices any school boards have faced.
To the credit of last week’s crowd, the parents criticized school policies but remained respectful to the board members personally. However, one board member complained that people are stopping by her home unannounced to debate about COVID rules. Even worse, she said her children are losing friends because their mom serves on the school board.
As all this takes place, the Indiana Legislature was considering a bill to require school board candidates to declare their political parties on election ballots.
It’s a terrible idea, and good news came Friday saying the bill appears to be scrapped for this year. According to reports, it met with “staunch opposition” from Hoosier school board members and education leaders. Good for them.
Until now, Hoosier school board elections have been nonpartisan, thanks to the wisdom of past leaders.
If declaring parties would make even a few potential candidates decide not to run, we’d face an even harder time finding good school board members. Too often, local school board races attract only one candidate per seat, and party labels aren’t likely to fix that.
COVID debates will go away someday, but that’s not the only topic that can make a school board seat uncomfortable. People stepping up to join a school board can expect too much criticism and not enough thanks. The modest pay certainly can’t be an attraction.
What’s to be gained by labeling school board candidates as Republicans or Democrats? Voters might think they’re learning more about a candidate’s philosophy, but it could tempt them to look only at a “D” or “R” beside a name and not research the candidates more deeply.
The thinly veiled aim of the now-scrapped bill seems to have been to pack school boards with more Republican members.
Electing an all-Republican school board — the likely result of party labeling in most local districts — wouldn’t improve the chances of harmony. You don’t have to look far to see that if an elected body has no Democrats, its Republicans can find ways to fight with each other.
In my own community, the six Republican members of Auburn’s city council find themselves at odds with the Republican mayor. The all-Republican DeKalb County Council currently is divided 4-3 over a tax abatement.
There’s no Republican or Democratic answer to most of the difficult choices school boards face — hiring a new administrator, whether to fire a coach with a losing record, or when to replace or renovate an aging building.
In practice, the chief result of party labels might be to increase the number of liars on school boards.
Over the years, a few public officials have confided to me that they’re not really Republicans, but running with an “R” beside their names is the only way to win an election around here. In most local districts, any school board candidate who declared as a Democrat would be torpedoing his or her chances.
The labeling bill’s author included a safeguard against faking a party affiliation, however. To use an “R” or “D” label on the ballot, a candidate would have been required to vote with that party in the last two primary elections, or else get approval from the party’s county chair.
Any school board candidate wishing to use a party label would have needed to be skilled in advance planning.
If party labeling ever becomes law, I hope school board candidates would protest by listing themselves as independents — which essentially is what they are now and the way it should remain.
Given the lopsided party preferences in northeast Indiana, chances are that most local school boards are predominantly Republican, already. That doesn’t mean board members always get along — and based on what I heard last week, it doesn’t seem to make certain conservative parents any happier with them.
Dave Kurtz, is a former managing editor for The Star and a contributing reporter. He can be reached at dkurtz@kpcmedia.com.
