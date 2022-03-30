To the editor:
I am writing to support David Cserep for sheriff. I have known Dave since 1985 when we served in the United States Air Force. He has been a lifelong friend because of his values, honesty and strong sense of right and wrong. I have watched his family navigate the highs and lows of two combat deployments when he served in the United States Army as an officer.
His opponent in this election has said he wants to change the culture and low morale of the Sheriff’s Department. I have many friends in local law enforcement and most are unaware there is a problem. Most officers (the truly "good ones") understand that serving the public as a law enforcement officer is a "calling" and in some families that calling is generational. They need and want a leader that will stand behind and support them when they do their job, not a "Culture Warrior."
On Election Day, I will be voting for David Cserep for sheriff; he is a proven leader.
Daniel Rabe
Auburn
