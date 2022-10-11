To the Editor:
Hello, My name is Caden LaVigne, I am writing you as a concerned citizen of Noble County and lifelong resident of Rome City. It has recently been brought to mine and the public’s attention that the Cook family of Rome City, plans to purchase the property that was formerly Limberlost Golf Course, with the intent to build at least two new homes. This is greatly concerning to me, my family, and many other people who call Noble County and Rome City home.
Over the last few years, the former golf course has transformed from manicured grass to a more wild and natural appearance. This has created an area of refuge for animals such as deer, fox, and even bald eagles. Animals which I haven’t seen in the area until more recently. Part of what makes the trail so appealing is the nature one gets to observe while on it.
I strongly oppose the sale of this property to any individual and believe that it should remain in the hands of Noble Trails. This piece of property has always been an asset to the community. During its time as a golf course it stimulated the economy of Rome City, unfortunately the residents of Rome City can never get that back. There is so much potential for this property including mowed walking trails, disc golf, or even a nature preserve.
Rezoning this property from parks & recreation to single-family residential would have severe effects on the surrounding ecosystem and eliminate any other alternatives for the use of this land, and more importantly take a valuable asset away from the community.
Caden LaVigne
Rome City
