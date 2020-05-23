To the editor:
Vote for Amy Prosser.
We have the opportunity to select a new voice to the County Council, here in DeKalb County.
Amy is from the Butler area, and went to Eastside High School.
She will be a conservative voice for us. Amy will ask why, when it comes to asking for more money!
Amy Prosser will be a wonderful addition to our county government, because she will listen to, and study the issues, not voting for any spending until she is positive that this will benefit us all.
Once again, I am supporting Amy Prosser for County Council.
Thomas L. Gollmer
Auburn
