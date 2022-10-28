To the Editor:
I would like to introduce KPC readers to a friend of mine, Jennifer Hornberger. Jennifer is the mother of three current East Noble students, is a genuinely kind-hearted and compassionate individual.
I have known her for approximately six years. We have served on the PTO at South Side Elementary together for three years. I also know her professionally as a Parkview coworker and personally as a neighbor in downtown Kendallville. She is an educated and caring professional who has served our East Noble County community through her position as a social worker at Parkview.
As the mother of three of my own EN kids, and the wife of an EN teacher, Jennifer is someone I trust to do what’s right for our schools. A school board functions best when it is comprised of educated, thoughtful, and caring men and women who want nothing but the best for our students and schools. I ask you to consider casting your vote for Hornberger, along with Jansen and Durbin, in the upcoming East Noble School Board Elections.
Jennifer Edwards
Kendallville
