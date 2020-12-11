25 years
Centurion Industries continued progress in building its factory on Taylor Road in Garrett, with plans to open by the first of the new year 1996. The company would manufacture outside metal canopies for businesses.
A mix of clouds and sun early followed by cloudy skies this afternoon. High 51F. Winds light and variable..
Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 43F. Winds E at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Updated: December 11, 2020 @ 10:18 am
25 years
Centurion Industries continued progress in building its factory on Taylor Road in Garrett, with plans to open by the first of the new year 1996. The company would manufacture outside metal canopies for businesses.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.