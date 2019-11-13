To the editor:
First Christian Church, 110 W. Waits Road, Kendallville, wishes to thank the community for their support during our recent indoor Trunk or Treat event.
Nearly 600 people enjoyed games, candy, doughnuts, apple cider and hot chocolate while thawing from the cold and wet temps outside.
Winners of the gift card drawing were Emily Campbell, Jen Fought, Jen Edwards, Jeremiah Taulbee, Jillian Addison, Lori Sorrell, Elyssa Montoya, LeeAnn Sparkman, all of Kendallville. Also, Miranda King and Megan Wakeman of Avilla; Felicia Steel of Rome City; and Tyler Osman of Fort Wayne won cards.
Vickie Smith
Kendallville
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.