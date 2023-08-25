To the Editor:
What happens when an entity operates as non-profit, but their actions appear profit motivated? Parkview Hospital’s actions locally are not focused on making our community better.
Earlier this year, Parkview announced that they were closing the Hamilton Community Health Care facility (dba Parkview Physicians Group) and moving the doctor to the Angola Parkview Physicians location. Just two weeks ago Parkview announced that they were closing the Maternity Wards at Dekalb Hospital and LaGrange Parkview. The distance between these communities and Parkview North is 14 miles, 10 miles and 44 miles respectively. These decisions have impacted the Amish, elderly, low-income, and new mothers’ living in our community, not only financially, but in the ability to travel farther for medical care.
Parkview North or another Parkview location is not the answer to everything, especially since oftentimes there is a 6 to 8 hour or longer waiting time for a room.
Karen Holman
Angola
