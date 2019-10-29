To the editor:
As fall is upon us and nature begins to color the landscaping, my thoughts turn to preparing for the winter. Now, the fair is over and have put the donut trailer to rest until next year, I am reminded that the Auburn mayoral race is around the corner. There has never been such a profound contest between a Republican and Democrat. Both contestants have good ideas and sense of community pride. However, I must always consider the person and their integrity, before party. The citizens of Auburn need a visionary to focus on immediate growth and prospects of new economic life in Auburn. Being a Democrat, I want our community to grow and be nurtured by a stronger economy.
Sarah Payne speaks about growth in Auburn and how it will impact its residents. She knows how to bring people together. She speaks of making people better through improved healthcare plans for employees. She tells us how the improved healthcare can make our lives better. However, things I do not hear are the substantive projects that will get us to that point.
The mayor must immediately step into a role whereby developers and investors know they can prosper in Auburn and DeKalb County. I just don’t see those details in Sarah Payne.
Mike Ley has given me those details on how to make Auburn grow. I happen to agree with him. He knows investors and community leaders that will spur the economic growth Auburn needs to flourish. He has developed a well thought-out plan for Day 1 in office. For any Auburn resident, Mike Ley has the right tools and talents to make your life better.
In addition to economic and bricks and mortar ideas, Mike’s “city movement” plans to address systemic issues such as domestic violence, poverty and mental illness. I’m convinced that Mike has the bases covered when it comes to issues that impact the citizens of Auburn.
Mike shared how he went door to door to meet the citizens of Auburn. He shared a story about how families were hurting, from various reasons. Mike has already built that needed relationship with local healthcare leaders to address community healthcare needs. They share the same vision for bettering peoples’ lives; their physical and mental health. This is but one example of how Mike is building the foundation to help Auburn’s citizens. Its not about the party. It’s about the people.
We have seen too much of party politics at a national level. Auburn’s mayor must be about the people, not the party. I must express my opinion that Mike Ley is the right choice.
I like Mike.
Greg Houk
Auburn
