When a historic structure is saved from the wrecking ball and renovated so that it combines history, beauty and utility, we benefit in ongoing ways such as
• increased pride in our communities;
• greater appreciation for individuals, movements, businesses and stories of the past;
• meaningful employment or volunteer work for the people involved with the research, craftsmanship and ongoing operation of the properties;
• unique venues for activities ranging from vacations to weddings to education;
• potentially new tourism dollars.
This week, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs announced that the Historic Renovation Grant Program is seeking applications. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana, according to the press release.
“Our downtowns and Main Streets are the heartbeat of our cities and towns,” said Crouch. “These grants will help local communities maintain their historic properties, celebrate their rich history and update the exterior structure to ensure these properties are around for generations to come.”
Applicants with an eligible historic commercial structure have the opportunity to apply for project funding between $5,000 and $100,000 at a maximum request of 50% of the total eligible project cost. Eligible applicants include non-profits, individuals, partnerships, firms, associations, joint ventures, limited liability companies, corporations or non-profit affordable housing organizations.
“Especially in this current economic climate, attracting visitors to our downtowns is crucial for economic development,” said Matt Crouch, interim executive director of OCRA. “Any eligible historic commercial structure in Indiana is encouraged to apply.”
Eligible properties must be at least 50 years old and either listed on the register of Indiana historic sites/structures, be listed or eligible for the National Register of Historic Places or be listed as a contributing resource in a National Register District. Applications are accepted on a rolling basis and can be submitted at any time.
Due to COVID-19, the proposed change of having applications divided into two funding pools, based on the amount requested, will not be a program guideline this year.
Interested property owners, who meet established eligibility requirements, must submit an application and all supporting documentation to apply. For more information, visit in.gov/ocra/hrgp.htm
The mission of the Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs is to work with local, state and national partners to provide resources and technical assistance to assist communities in shaping and achieving their vision for community and economic development. For more information, visit ocra.in.gov.
We are gratified by commitment to historic preservation at all levels.
And we are grateful to those people who visit, use or live in a historic structure that has been restored.
