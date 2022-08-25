To the Editor:
Hisses to a county commissioner and county council member for wanting to sell county land for monies to improve aesthetics on 200W in the lake area (see Herald Republican front page 8/11)
Sounds very nice, but don’t we have other more pressing needs in our county?
I-69 was opened in 1971. I surmise not many people have exited 69 at exit 350 saying wow, let’s not go down that road, let’s go find a more beautiful exit.
Larry Davis
Angola
