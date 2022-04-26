To the editor:
As a wife of a former DeKalb County Sheriff’s Deputy, my perspective of this sheriff election is unique. I am writing this letter for the staff and family that can’t speak up due to fear of repercussions. I saw my husband start out with DeKalb County in the jail as a confinement officer where he went on to become a merit patrol deputy. When my husband became a patrol officer, I thought that my husband would be encouraged, valued, and respected by Sheriff Cserep, but that was not the case. My husband would often come home and tell me concerning situations that were happening under this administration.
Sheriff Cserep’s most recent letter to the editor was supposed to address comments made by previous employees, but I have a hard time finding where he addressed the current and ongoing issues identified by those previous employees.
My husband finally decided to leave the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department due to lack of productive leadership. My husband is now a police officer for a larger department, but I can truly say he is now with a department with structure and leadership meant to retain and train police officers with high standards. My husband decided not to inform Sheriff Cserep of possibly leaving for another police department while he was in the recruiting process due to the possible repercussions from the sheriff. However, when he did inform the sheriff that he was leaving, his fear came true and he was treated in such a disrespectful manner.
My husband was an officer for this department for six years. To me, this treatment does not seem like a very professional act by any person, especially from a sheriff. It was demoralizing and certainly uncalled for and only solidified his reasoning for leaving the department. Not because he could not maintain the standards that the current administration claims they have established.
My husband would often tell me that Sheriff Cserep’s mindset when deputies would leave the department for other departments or to leave the profession altogether was to let them leave and that they are replaceable. As a law enforcement wife, we know that when our loved ones leave our home to protect their community, our lives could change forever with one shift. Hearing that the sheriff tells other staff that his deputies are replaceable is uneasy to hear because my husband is not replaceable. Under the current administration the turnover rate in the department is concerning. Leaving the protection of the county with limited deputies on the road. I write this for my husband who was treated with disrespect rather than with encouragement for a young man to continue in law enforcement even though Sheriff Cserep failed him.
Actions certainly speak louder than words. DeKalb County needs a sheriff who values his employees. Vote Brady Thomas for sheriff.
Katie Baker
Fort Wayne
