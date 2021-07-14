To the editor:
The Cobblestone Ladies Golf Association would like to thank the following for their donations to the “Swing for Cancer Services” Golf Benefit:
Adams Lake Pub, Al & Barb Huth, Albion Pizza Depot, Albion Veterinary Clinic, Albion Village Foods, Albright's Grocery, Alice Stiffner, All About You Boutique, Alvina Johnson, Annie Oakley Perfumery, Applebee’s, Auburn/Garrett House of Pancakes, Automasters Automotive, Autumn Ridge Golf Club, Bagger Dave's Burger Tavern, Bakers’ Flowers & Gifts, Big C Lumber, Black & Ramer Ins., Black Pine Animal Sanctuary, Bobick’s, Bosch, Boyd Machine & Repair, Brad Rummel-Rock Solid, Brevin’s Eatery & Lounge, Brian Anderson Affordable Signs, Bridgewater Golf Club, Bright Star Senior Living, Butler CPA, Cali Spa, Campbell & Fetter Bank, Caroline’s Cottage Cottons, Grant’s Catering, Cathey & Gregory McNeal, Cathy & Gary Egolf, Cedar Lake Golf Course, Champs & Tramps, Charger House Restaurant, Cherry Hill Golf Club, Chip Meyer, Chris Jill & Tammy, Chris Magnuson, Churubusco Family Dentistry, Cindy’s Ha!r Salon, Claudette Lear, Cobblestone Golf & Event Center, Cole Center Family YMCA, Colonial Oaks Golf Club, Community Foundation of Noble County, Community State Bank, Cranberry Cottage Café & Tea Room, Credent Wealth Management, Culligan, David Desper, Dean Rummel-Schraders, Deanna Stetzel & Betty Clayton, Dian Furniss, Diane Leighty, DI-STAC , Dixon Golf, Doc’s Do It –Best Hardware, Don Gura State Farm Ins, Donald Cochard, Donna Davis-Tangles, Dr. & Mrs. Gerald Warrener, Dr. Bruce Dragoo DDS, Dye Financial Services, East Noble Athletic Department, Edwards Floor Covering, Eel River Golf Course, El Mariachi Mexican Grill, Elainey Richardson, Elizabeth Preston, Erica Dekko, Fancy Flowers, Farmer & Merchants Bank, Farmers State Bank, Fashion Farm, Five Lakes Coffee, Freedom Academy, Frick Lumber, Frurip-May Funeral Home, Gabriela’s Bakery, Gallops Party Store, Garrett State Bank, George Tetzloff, Glendarin Hills Golf Club, Hal and Cheryl Barker, Half Acre Café, Harper Funeral Homes, Heritage Group Real Estate P.C, Heron Creek Golf Club, Hite Funeral Home, Home Sweet Home, Hoover Plumbing, Heating and Electric, Hossinger Refrigeration, Huckleberries, Italian Grille, J.O. Mory, Jan Hudecek, Jane Teliha, Jansen Family Chiropractic, Jim & Pat Smoots, Jodie Speheger, John & Melba Moorhouse, John Ley Monument Sales, Jon & Carol Burkhead, K. Michael & Sandra Hayes D.D.S., Ken & Lin Swogger, Kendallville Insurance, Kendallville Iron & Metal, Kendallville Physical Therapy, Kendallville Public Library, Kountry Kitchen, KPC Media, Larry & Jane Doyle, Larry, Robin & Sara Stroble & Amy Dickmeyer, Lewger Machine & Tool, Linda Moses, Lunch Box Café, Magic Wand Restaurant, Max & Cindy Weber, Max Platt Ford/Lincoln, Michael Carper, Michael D. Corps, Midwest America Federal Credit Union, Mike Pasquali, Mr.B’s Package Store, Noble County Disposal, Noble County Public Library, Noble County REMC, Noble County Sheriff, Noble County Tire, Noble Hawk Golf Links, Nothing Bundt Cakes, Off the Wall Custom, Orchard Park Family Dentistry, Pam Baker, Parker’s Outlet Center, Pastor's Place,Pat Cowger, Pat Treesh, Peggy & Daryl Daniels, Pelinnia Dirrim, Phyllis Weber, Picture This in Print, Pine Valley Bar and Grill, Pizza Forum, Pizza Hut, Plas-Tech Molding & Design, Premier Exteriors, Pro-Fed, Randy and Lyn Hisey, Rebecca & Mark Shroeder, Reynolds Wealth Management, Richard & Sharrel Wells, Richard Squier Pallets, Riley’s, Robert Hettinger, Roger Moses & Robert Fleener, Romer’s Restaurant & Spirits, Rose & Matt Rickey, Rose Frick, Roy Ernsberger, Sandra Fischer, Sands Accounting, Satek Winery, Scott Perry, Shepherd’s Chevrolet Buick GMC, St. James Restaurant, Steel Dynamics, Steph Hopkins, Steve Craft, Stonehenge, Stylistix, Suncoast Blinds, Superior Sample, T &T Plumbing & Heating, The Breakfast House, The Haire Cellar, The Hess Team Century 21 Bradley Realty, The Olive Twist, Thomas Funeral Home, Tim & Julie Pease, Tom & Shirley Crist, Tom and Vicki Jellison, Treehouse Real Estate, Vangorder Sales, W.O.L.F. CO-OP, WalkerHughes Insurance, Walmart, Warner Electric, Watchamacakes, WAWK Radio, Wayne & Judy Targgart, We Care Counseling Center EDT, Wibles U Pick Hardwoods, Wing’s Etc. Restaurant, Young Family Funeral Home, Zollner Golf Course Trine University.
Brenda Rummel
Kendallville
