To the editor:
Young people are often the victims of unwarranted stereotypes. Just like adults, teenagers sometimes make unfortunate choices. On the flip side, last weekend, almost a dozen East Noble students from the girls track team turned out to help the Kendallville Tree Commission distribute free oak seedlings for residential planting. More were then transplanted to the park department’s athletic complex.
Last October, a similar group from the ENHS boys track team planted another two dozen oak seedlings in the complex.
These young volunteers made a positive difference for the future of our town, and in a small way, for their own futures, by planting oak trees that may endure hundreds of years.
Having spent most of the past two generations working with younger children and watching them grow in the schools, it seems that students are steadily growing in their desire to help others and build a better world, on many fronts. And don’t we need it?
“Great oaks from little acorns grow,” they say.
Digging is hard work, and the Kendallville Tree Commission sincerely thanks these young people, whose backs are stronger than our own. Given their example, we grandparents have good reason to be optimistic about how the next generation will, perhaps, be the greatest, as they face daunting, global issues of the 21st century, such as climate change.
We also thank ENHS coaches Andy Bell and Aaron Edwards, and so many other teachers like them, for their desire to educate the whole child — not just for sport, but for life.
Jim Nixon
Kendallville Tree Commission
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.