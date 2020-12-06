High Fives
To Scott Beam, a LaGrange County Parks and Recreation Department interpretive naturalist and outdoor educator, who has received two program awards in 2020.The National Association for Interpretation, Great Lakes Region, recognized Beam’s LunarVette as the Outstanding Interpretive Program for 2020. “Mission Lunarvette” includes a vintage Chevrolet Corvette that Beam dedicated to celebrating the 50th anniversaries of the Apollo moon landings.
To William Luker, 17, a senior at Eastside Junior-Senior High School, who has been nominated for the U.S. Merchant Marine Academy by U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Indiana. Nominees are chosen based on personal merit. Criteria considered include evidence of character, leadership, academic excellence, physical aptitude and extracurricular activities.
To former DeKalb High School athletic director Richard “Dick” McKean, who was selected as the outstanding volunteer for northeast Indiana by the Indiana Retired Teachers Association. McKean volunteers hundreds of hours as groundskeeper for the largest Mennonite church in Indiana, located in Berne, and for the Berne Muensterberg Plaza and Clock Tower.
To the Angola Menards store. Out of all of the big box stores in our region, it appears as though Menards is the only one that very strictly enforces mask wearing requirements of its customers. Oh, yes, there are some who remove their masks or mask their chins after entering Menards, but it is fairly well known that you won’t get in the store without the mask. The store has made sure of it.
HIGH FIVES AND HISSES is a Sunday feature compiled by this newspaper’s editorial board. If you have a “high five” or a “hiss” to nominate, call or email the editor of this newspaper.
