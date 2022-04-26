To the editor:
I am writing this letter in support of my husband David Cserep who is running for re-election for DeKalb County sheriff. David and I met in 1997 and married in 1998. We have been married for almost 24 years and have four amazing children ages 17-26 and will be welcoming our first grandchild into the world in a few months. We have been members of St. Michael’s church for 24 years and own two small farms. In 24 years, we have been through a lot of the ups and downs that life can bring but always worked together.
What I want you to know about David is that he is dedicated, honest, caring, a protector, a defender and most importantly, loves his family and God. David has dedicated 34 years of his life doing what he loves and that is protecting his family and his community. He has also dedicated 20 years to protecting this country and retiring as a major in the United States Army. Shortly after Sept. 11, 2001, David was sent out on what would be the first of four deployments. I instantly became a single parent working full time and running the farms; if you knew me back then, I had absolutely no knowledge of farm life which made for some interesting stories. We learned early on that even with him deployed, will still needed to work together so that the kids didn’t feel the stress and wanted to keep life as normal as possible for them. This would continue through three more deployments, all of which were overseas and two in combat zones. David was always doing what he could to make life easier for us, things like calling a local pizza place from Iraq and ordering dinner for us because he knew that our days were hectic, having a new lawn tractor delivered so it was easier for me to get the mowing done or a snowblower delivered because he didn’t want me to have to shovel the driveway. Even in a combat zone, he always put the needs of others before his own.
One of the things that David and I are passionate about and have always taught our children is to give back. We began volunteering at Warm A Heart approximately eight years ago and still to this day thank God that he is able to use us to do his work. David has also been involved in many other aspects of the community like Rocket football, coaching football at the schools, 4-H, current president of the Lions Club, Knights of Columbus and recently, we have been helping Mayor Ley clean up the neighborhood.
I am so proud of my husband; he will always choose what is right over what is easy and has done exactly what he said he would do and that is keep us all safe. That has always been and continues to be his priority. He does it with honesty and integrity. The citizens of DeKalb County should except nothing less so I ask you all to join me on May 3 in voting for the re-election of Sheriff Dave Cserep.
Michelle Cserep
Auburn
