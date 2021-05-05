To the editor:
Are our Noble County commissioners abdicating their responsibility to provide reasonable checks and balances when it comes to public health policy? Early indications are, yes.
Why? There is no information known that suggests that they have been asking questions, and they refuse to respond to several public inquiries over several weeks. This leaves us to wonder if they have fallen into the excuse that because they are not medical professionals they need to leave it up to the Health Department.
Therein lies a fundamental problem that has developed for many. It is wrong and dangerous to be ruled by a nation of experts with no accountability. So-called experts are fallible people just like the rest of us. Failing to hold them accountable is wrong for all of us, but a grievous absence of duty for our elected officials.
We do not need to be medical professionals to challenge policies based on simple facts and data. What is astounding is that no one in our county who is involved in public health policy is even willing to discuss varying medical opinions. For example:
In one year, just 788 K-college student age people have died of COVID nationally. This is CDC data. Out of that 788, just 5% had no underlying conditions. Doing that math gives us just 40 healthy people K-college who have died nationally in a year.
Full fact checks on this data — with screenshots and links to the sources can be found at altbigtech.com/factcards
Making a new novel vaccine mandatory for students for such a small fatality rate does not meet the criteria of emergency use to most rational people. And if the COVID vaccines work, then this cannot be about protecting those at risk who are already vaccinated. The logic cannot go both ways.
None of this takes a doctor and health department official to look at the data and evaluate it for logic and reason. We need to be asking for reasonable explanations and be critical thinkers. This is especially true of our elected officials who are supposed to represent us.
We ask that the Noble County commissioners provide the public with some evidence that you are doing your job and holding our health department officials accountable. Where is the information on treatments? Where is a healthy discussion about our students?
John Klaassen
Rome City
