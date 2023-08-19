90 years ago
• “Double any evening crowd that we ever had before,” stated U.C. Brouse, secretary of the fair association, after the completion of last night’s performance of the Sutton-Taylor Rodeo, which authorities said was one of the greatest performances ever staged at a Kendallville fair. An estimate crowd of 2,000 was in the grandstand while hundreds more were scattered throughout the grounds and along the racetrack. Concession stands reported good business, and it looked as if Old Man Depression had really been routed. Thirty special police officers, on duty this week at the fairgrounds, had been sworn in at the city hall by Mayor W.C. Auman. Guy Sutton is chief of the police at the fairgrounds, with police headquarters located in the lower part of the grandstand. Chief of Police Orrie Sawyer stated that five extra traffic officers are on duty in the city during this week, directing traffic at the principal intersections of streets leading to and from the fairgrounds.
