Online polls are not scientific. All polling should be taken with a grain of salt because results depend so much on the wording of the questions, who is asked, in what setting the questions are asked, etc. Nonetheless, we post polls at kpcnews.com to provide a “snapshot” of readers' opinions.
The current question asks: Have you had COVID?
Here are the results so far:
No — 59.7%
Yes, a light case — 22%
Yes, two or more light cases — 3.8%
One serious case — 12.4%
Two or more serious bouts — 2.2%
To express your views on various topics and to see results of previous polls go to kpcnews.com/polls. In addition, we welcome letters to the editor submitted online using this link — kpcnews.com/opinions/letters — or by emailing one of the editors.
