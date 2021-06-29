To the editor:
Consequence: the effect, result, or outcome of something occurring earlier.
We all have consequences in our lives. Some good. Some bad. President Biden attending the G-7 Summit. Consequence: the whole world is laughing at us. Bad. President Trump visiting the border. Good. It finally pushed the administration to send Kamala the border before she visits Europe. It makes you wonder what the results of these trips will be according to the reporting industry. Also, everyone was concerned about the hacking of the Colonial Pipeline. The consequences were pretty bad. But what about the shutting down of the Keystone Pipeline? The consequences were worse and are still affecting us today. I was wondering if this can be called a form of domestic terrorism?
We are losing our grasp of reality. Think about it. Anyone who believes in Critical Race Theory or the WOKE mentality is actually a racist themselves! And these people are teaching our children. I am happy to hear, not on the nightly news, that many, many dads and moms are standing up for their children at their local school board meetings. And not only standing against the CRT and WOKE culture, but also the transgender mentality. We’ll either cave or stand up and more of us ought to stand up for the truth. The actions of every individual affects others. There are consequences.
What are the consequences of the “cancel culture?” The real danger of the “cancel culture” is that they are trying to cancel truth and hope and are trying to shame the government into giving away more money. If the government keeps giving away enormous amounts of money to undeserving people there won’t be any money left to give away. The “cancel culture” wants to cancel all of the evidence of this. Warren Wiersbe wrote, “If you will not accept the evidence you must try to get rid of it. ”He was referring to Lazarus, but it holds true today. Don’t ever let anyone cancel hope!
We have the ability to obey or disobey. If we obey the consequences are good. If we disobey the consequences are bad. And God, “who cannot lie,” tells us in His Word the consequences of our actions, good or bad. We experience the truth of our actions and the actions of others as we are doing now.
We and the reporting industry ought to follow the example of Luke when he wrote the Gospel and the Book of Acts, “having investigated everything carefully from the beginning …” He dug for the truth. Isn’t it a shame that, when watching the news today, that we have to wonder if it’s true or not because we don’t dig for or see the truth? Even back then Jesus, who is truth, kept saying, “Things are going to happen.” People didn’t pay any attention then and they aren’t now. Remember, the future is ahead of us. Consequences, good or bad, are ahead. What will the consequences of our actions be?
God tells us what to do. Do it!
Gene Link
Auburn
