To the editor:
During the recent DeKalb Central School Board Meeting, there was a great discussion on the current House Bill that passed titled HB1005. I say there was a great discussion because it is always important in any type of board for members to be able to have a respectful conversation about their opinions on subjects and move on in a pleasant manner.
Growing up in a home of public educators, I can see why HB1005 has many faults to it in regards to removing funds from the public schools who continually have extra requirements that are laid upon the teachers by the government. The requirements and restrictions the state places on private schools does not come close by any means to that of the public school districts in Indiana. I think school of choice is an option that should be considered as long as everyone is on the same playing field when it comes to funding, requirements and treatment and acceptance of students.
Mrs. Krebs made very valid points in support of our teachers and our district needing those funds to meet the budget that is approved for the district in order to give Excellence Everyday for our students. Although Mr. Lantz and I do not see eye to eye on this specific subject, he did bring up something that has been on my mind since the Tuesday meeting.
IF private schools can be on the same playing fields as that of Eastside, DeKalb and Garrett, under the same regulations, we might see more competitiveness when it comes to making our districts the absolute best for our students on an academic level and not focused as much on things that might not matter to the student body as a whole.
No matter what happens over the next few years as the state changes and perhaps makes things difficult for public education, I would like to encourage our teachers and administrators that no matter what, keep working hard for the students and continue to find ways for them to make the decision to stick around. If we try our best as a district and as a community, then our families and students will without a doubt stick around and the funding will as well no matter what happens in Indianapolis.
John Davis
Auburn
