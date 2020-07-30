Local woman needs mold-free car and home to cope with illness
To the editor:
I write hoping someone would assist providing a mold-free car and home. I’m native to Spencerville and Fort Wayne, moving to Chicago and Washington for ministry outreach and leadership.
I flew back to Indiana from Seattle three years ago seeking help. Doctors couldn’t solve my fainting in planes, misfiring of my nervous system, brain feeling on fire and body weakening. I’ve experienced blindness with over 15 eye surgeries, Lyme disease, more surgeries, etc. Finally, Dr. Helfgott discovered I was battling a mold illness called CIRS, Chronic Inflammatory Response Syndrome, and one of the causes to my issues was mold.
We discovered mold was killing me in our Washington home. Praying for direction, we moved cross country continuing treatment with this specialist. Upon unloading boxes in our new place, we found black mold and reloaded the truck immediately, placed our things in storage and became homeless. My body collapsed further into sickness where I could not communicate well or cognitively grasp things, becoming almost fully bedridden for six months. Staying at a friends’ home, jobless those months, allowed my husband to care for me as I fought to regain life.
We tried remediating our belongings, yet each time I handled them, I became worse with constricted breathing. We realized we couldn’t keep anything and had cross-contaminated things, too. We painfully lost most everything as a result, keeping our two vehicles.
After months of searching for a home I could breathe in (without reactions), we conducted several ERMI mold tests and one home passed. We found a mobile home in Auburn, knowing it was only temporary, as it will eventually need replaced with a better-built home on a crawl space with extra features to help filter air and prevent water damage. On move-in day we bought three sets of new clothing and two towels. We then washed them at the local laundromat, and changed into one set, throwing away our last clothing from Washington. We entered this home, starting completely over, and Christ has been our strength through it all.
While my health was rebuilding, my husband’s declined; an odd cough turned into a quad bypass open heart surgery. He has recovered, though tires at times. I am no longer in bed full days recouping, Praise God! I’m able to play with grandkids, mentor a few with CIRS and other traumas, and am writing a book on sexual abuse now. However, reactions to mold in my car has set me back in these strides.
I’ve been experiencing sickness when I enter my cars. I have asthma attacks and thieving of vitality from one due to chemicals off-gassing and can’t tolerate being in it, ever since we purchased it. The other car now causes “mold hits” requiring wearing a mask, all windows down, depletes energy for days after use, restricts my breathing with chest pressure, new headaches and stomach ache, plus loss of sharpness and cognitive slowing is occurring. I am avoiding them to avoid sickness. To mentor and minister, get groceries and see family, I am seeking a mold-free low VOC car donated.
I’ve visited car dealers unable to assist due to their recent COVID losses, but who’ve prayed for me. Programs and even Habitat for Humanity were approached, but since we have a place to stay, or can’t receive used household items or gifts, we aren’t eligible. Dietary restrictions, remediation protocols and limitations are my and my husband’s life currently due to this illness.
We hope someone would assist providing a mold-free car and home and pray health over each reading this. Thank you for your consideration.
Renee Rivera
Auburn
