To the editor:
An American Red Cross blood drive was held July 10, 2020, at Trinity Church United Methodist in Kendallville. The committee appreciates the hospitality of the church and also thanks The News Sun and radio station WAWK for the publicity.
Many volunteers give of their time to make the blood drive successful — the men who help set up and tear down: Brian Baker, Alan Maxson, Bill Mock and Wendall Fritz; and the women who assist the Red Cross staff: Marietta Hite, Chris Davis, Marty Carlson, Susan Wert and Judy Butler.
Thank you to the most important people of the day who took time to donate blood. They were: Alan Maxson, Tanya Vance, Mark Couture, Bronwyn Eminger, Dave Beare, Carolyn Morr, Harold Sollenberger, Sherrie Thon, Donna Colburn, John Cline, Suzanne Mountz, Joel Bruick, Richard Robertson, William Fenstermaker, Traci Blaize, Austin Fischer, Kathleen Wysong, Larry Lafevor, Edward Miller, Ross Robinson, Janet Berkey, John Lutz, Julie Becker, Angela Smith, Nancy Strater, Jessica Schroeder, Kim Schroeder, Joy Krug, Alma Conley, Kelly Morris, Amanda Kimmel, Melba Larrison, Doug Desper, Kim Desper, Lora Carteaux, Tim Carteaux, Violette Wysong, Katie David, Jennifer Schneider, Charles Thompson, Derek Thompson, Cheryl Landgraff, Daniel Rusmisel, Melissa Green, Matthew Carpenter, Kala Owen, Kelly Deelve, Richard Simon and Samuel Hunley.
A huge thank you to all who participated in this blood drive by donating blood or time. Blood is the “gift of life.”
Judy Butler, publicity
Kendallville
