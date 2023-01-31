To the Editor:
I want to submit a simple, short, and respectful response to the letter regarding preserving property rights from December 18th, 2022;
The simple fact is, yes I agree, preserving rights is important. The rights must comply with zoning standards. Industrial solar is not to be placed in residential and agricultural areas, per the definitions of those zones. To make the argument that we can do whatever, whenever we want with land not zoned for such purposes can only be described as unrealistic and somewhat silly.
Let's have a fun example, I own animals and land currently. I can make a huge income if I open an exotic animal, tiger, sanctuary. I can do what I want with my land, even if a tiger could harm a neighbor. It's my right. (See, sounds silly, right?) Public safety, zoning, and public feedback and permitting processes all play a part just as they should in solar.
Require an application to rezone the proposed solar to industrial, then you can discuss true freedom. The land cannot be farmed again in most cases after years of damage from the panels, so the re-zoning would have to be approached in the 30-50 years we are talking about. Why don't we let that future generation decide then what is best once they see the outcome of the land at that time? The full rezoning process puts the control back on the landowners.
I encourage all of you to really deep dive into the actualities of clean energy as opposed to a very strong farm economy. This is bigger than neighbors crying about losing a pretty view. This is about REAL landowner rights (done properly) and real community well-being in all aspects, not just gaining the quickest, easiest buck.
Send emails to the County Commissioners, call, and ask questions. Remember, these elected officials work for us, not their own agendas and you have a voice, use it.
Courtney Butler
Auburn
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.