Motorists in Kendallville bristled on Tuesday after a long freight train stopped on the tracks, blocking all three of Kendallville’s at-grade railroad crossings for about three hours.
It wasn’t because of an accident. Not a derailment. Nor a breakdown.
City officials were told the train stopped because of “a significant violation,” although it was never clarified as to what that meant.
As the train started up and rolled off out of town around 3:15 p.m. with seemingly no issue at all, all signs point to the stoppage and extended blockage being related to some matter that was administrative, not mechanical.
We still haven’t received an answer to the “what” question as to the cause resulting in the train stopping across three crossings for three hours.
But also unanswered is the “why” question, primarily why did the train have to stop exactly where it did and mess up Kendallville for an entire afternoon?
If the stoppage was so that the Train Police could write the engineer ticket or something, that couldn’t have happened with the engine approximately 200 yards east, not blocking Main Street?
The train couldn’t have stopped anywhere between Corunna and Kendallville where there’s a grand total of one (1) other at-grade crossing at C.R. 3 in DeKalb County? It couldn’t have moved to the west, where the next closest crossing is at C.R. 500E in Noble County, approximately 3 miles from Main Street?
Was it really necessary to block all of the city’s crossings, causing people to have to take long detours either to S.R. 3 or Allen Chapel Road to use an overpass over the rails?
And, lastly, couldn’t have someone provided an actual reason to Kendallville as to why this train apparently had to stop and not move an inch for three hours while effectively bisecting an entire community?
We’ll continue to look into the issue and we hope Kendallville city officials will push Norfolk Southern for answers, too.
Stoppages are rare, sure, and this appears to be a unique case, but just because it rarely happens doesn’t mean when it does it has to cause the maximum disruption for everyone involved.
At the least, an explanation is owed.
OUR VIEW is written on a rotating basis by Grace Housholder, Andy Barrand, Michael Marturello and Steve Garbacz. We welcome readers’ comments.
