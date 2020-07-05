25 years ago
• Klink Concrete of Auburn donated more than $7,500 worth of ready-mix concrete for three Habitat for Humanity Homes being built in DeKalb County. “We felt there were a lot of people less fortunate that we could help by supporting Habitat,” said owner Mike Klink. “This is a just cause, and I hope by supporting the community, the community will think of Klink Concrete.”
