90 years ago
• Workmen are busy oiling the Angling Road from Rome City. It is understood the entire stretch will be oiled from State Road 9 to a point near the Ben Day farm north of Kendallville. Last year the road was oiled for a distance of about a mile extending north from the late C.G.R. Waterhouse farm near the city. The road has been graded and placed in readiness for the oil. The first application of oil was made yesterday. It will require about a week for the oil to dry properly. The oiled surface provides an ideal road for light traffic, being quite durable and with use, the road becomes packed and the surface is almost like pavement.
