To the editor:
Day one Sleepy Joe took an ax to the pipeline, being energy independent for the first time. Thanks to Trump.
Now Sleepy Joe is whining over in Scotland that OPEC and Russia won't bring down the price of a barrel of oil. We had cheap oil and gas. All he had to do is leave it alone. We had American jobs, energy independence.
It's OK for OPEC and Russia to produce oil and gas, but not in the U.S.A. We had a president that put America first; like him or not, he put the citizens of this country first.
Sleepy Joe created this problem but blames the other side for his own actions. 80% of energy produced is oil, gas and coal; you can't just turn it off and go green.
Remembering the Carter years, Iran and other oil producing Muslim countries. This was the first time an oil embargo was considered against western nations. During the Carter years 1978-1981. We the U.S. were hit with long gas lines, high gas prices.
Depending on the last digit of your license plate number even or odd was the day you could buy gas. Closed after eight hours during the week or ran out of gas. Closed on Sundays.
Trump put America first, energy independent and brought a lot of manufacturing back into this country where it should have stayed in the first place.
Thanks to Joe Manchin and Kyrsten Sinema have stalled Biden's agenda that will transform this county into a socialist marxist government.
We want jobs, not more welfare programs.
P.S. Biden writes plans to shut down another pipeline (Line 5) in Michigan from Canada. Like I said, we need jobs, not more welfare programs, prices will skyrocket even more, to heat our homes and fuel our vehicles.
Dick Baughman
Garrett
