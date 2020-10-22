Robocalls are a familiar nuisance for Americans. Consumer Reports found that in 2019, 70% of Americans did not answer the phone if they didn’t recognize the caller ID and 62% let most calls go to voicemail.
No wonder — last year alone, U.S. phones were bombarded by an estimated 58.5 billion robocalls, according to call-blocking app YouMail. Hoosiers received around 139 calls per person!
While these calls are illegal, political calls are exempt from many robocalling laws. Campaigns may call you to ask you to vote or to attend a political rally. Pollsters can ask your opinion on candidates or policies. Neither of these groups should ask you for money or personal information like your social security number.
As the election draws near, the BBB warns consumers against scammers making robocalls using a candidate’s voice or claiming to be a part of their campaign. These scammers claim they desperately need your donation to help their candidate win. If you make a donation, it most likely goes directly into the crook’s pocket. They can also pretend to be pollsters, offering a prize for answering a “survey,” which actually allows them to obtain personal information or steal “taxes and fees” from you when you try to claim the phony reward.
There are a few ways you can avoid political scams during this election season:
• Donate directly to the campaign. By donating either through your local campaign office or the candidate’s official webpage, you can know for sure your dollars go to the cause you want them to.
• Beware of prize offers. Hang up on any pollster who promises you a reward for participating in a survey. If they ask you to pay to get your prize, it’s a scam for sure.
• Don’t give out personal information. Pollsters ask about your vote and political affiliation, or demographic information like your age or race. They do not ask for a credit card or social security number.
Want to cut down on the number of robocalls you receive? Here are a few solutions:
• List your phone number with the Do Not Call (DNC) Registry. It removes you from lists used by legal telemarketers. It won’t stop scammers, but it should help reduce the overall number of phone calls you receive. You can report illegal calls on the DNC website, donotcall.gov.
• File a complaint with the FTC at ftc.gov/complaint, the FCC at consumercomplaints.fcc.gov and the BBB at BBB.org/ScamTracker. Your reports help trace and identify robocallers.
• Consider more call-blocking technology. Many service providers, including the major cell phone companies, offer free services to screen incoming calls. If you want beef up your protection, consider third-party apps or paid services like Nomorobo, Hiya, Mr. Number, RoboKiller or YouMail (available on the app store and Google Play).
• Don’t interact with robocallers. No protection is perfect, and some calls may get through. If you do answer one, hang up immediately. If you engage, you give them a reason to keep calling back. Scammers often sell lists of live numbers or “suckers lists” to other scammers.
For additional resources to fight robocalls, visit the FTC at ftc.gov/calls, or CTIA, the trade association for the wireless communications industry in the United States, at fightingrobocalls.ctai.org.
Marjorie Stephens is president of BBB Serving Northern Indiana, 4011 Parnell Ave., Fort Wayne, IN 46805; bbb.org/northernindiana
