90 years ago
• The north bound car on the Indiana Service Corporation Lines, the Interurban, due in Kendallville at 2:35 p.m., was derailed at a point near Huntertown this afternoon, causing several hours’ delay in traffic. The car was derailed at a curve. The car, which was in charge of Leo Gaskill of this city, did not upset and no one was injured. A force of section men was called and began immediately to replace the car and make repairs to the track.
(0) comments
